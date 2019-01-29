Aileen Hernandez was bullied from a young age because she had missing teeth.She was born with a disease which prevented front teeth from growing, although she had molars.Under her dental plan, dentures were not covered, and her parents did not have the means to pay $5,000 to $6,000 for dentures.That is when they were introduced to Healthy Kids Foundation and The Ordemy Foundation, who understand the importance of access to dental care and the effects on mental health when you have missing teeth.The Ordemy Foundation, in collaboration with The Bay Area Implant Institute, was able to give Aileen new dentures. She now smiles with her new friends and is bringing awareness to anti-bullying campaigns.