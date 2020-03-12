Coronavirus

San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Public schools in San Francisco will be closed for three weeks starting Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak, the superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District announced Thursday.

The closure will apply to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Superintendent Vincent Matthews said.

All school activities, child care, health services and enrichment programs are cancelled during the three week period, he said.

"We're exploring with our city partners what we can do to support our students and families while schools are closed for three weeks," Matthews said. "The San Francisco Unified School District is taking the time to prepare school communities for the likelihood of a prolonged COVID-19 epidemic. This is not business as usual."



Matthews went on to say it's likely San Francisco will see more cases of coronavirus in the coming weeks and months.

"This will require a measured, sustained response," he said.

The superintendent said the school community needs time to plan and prepare for how to operate schools during the COVID-19 epidemic -- which would include social isolation tactics and universal health precautions.



The announcement comes after city and district officials said Wednesday that schools would remain open because schools were considered an "essential service."

The virus has been very mild in children so far, city officials said Wednesday -- and it was a recommendation from the health department that guided the San Francisco's earlier decision not to close schools.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

The closures will take effect Monday and will overlap with a week-long spring break.

RELATED: Mayor London Breed announces relief for small businesses, bans large gatherings over 1,000 in San Francisco

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoschoolscoronaviruspublic schoolvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Mormon church suspends public gatherings worldwide amid COVID outbreak
Live coronavirus updates: SJ firefighters test positive, SF assistance fund
Coronavirus: Removal of Princess cruise passengers nearly complete
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: SJ firefighters test positive, SF assistance fund
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
MLB delays start of regular season by 2 weeks
Show More
4 SJ firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 77 on leave
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
US strikes Iran-backed group that hit Iraq base: Officials
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
More TOP STORIES News