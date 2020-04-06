Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Santa Clara County officials recommend face coverings in public

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Today Santa Clara County health officials provided the public more information about their new recommendation to wear face coverings.

Officials say wearing these face coverings are not a substitute for sheltering in place, handwashing, and social distancing. They do provide a layer of protection if you have to leave your home.

RELATED: Face covers, not surgical masks, recommended across Bay Area

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor Jennifer Ashton talked on "GMA" about whether people should be disinfecting their masks once they take them off.

"We don't have data on how long this virus survives on fabrics, but it's important to remember here, this is not meant to be a sterile procedure. You're not performing surgery. You're just trying to form a barrier between your exhalation, stopping those viral particles from getting out there in the environment. So don't overthink it," said Dr. Ashton.

Doctor Ashton says the CDC recommends not putting masks on toddlers under the age of two but they do think children can be infected, and just not show symptoms and therefore transmit the virus. Doctor Ashton suggests if they child is old enough to wear a little bandana or scarf, that might be a good solution.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesafetysocial distancingsanta clara countyface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Newsom provides update on CA's preparedness for surge in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Q&A: Taxes, the stimulus, unemployment
COVID-19 SoCal update: Long Beach opens walk-up clinic
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom provides update on CA's preparedness for surge in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Oakland to open drive-thru testing site
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Exclusive: East Bay Coronavirus survivor details battle with COVID-19
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
SFMTA to suspend Muni service on most lines due to COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Show More
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Safari West takes extra precautions after NYC zoo's tiger tests positive for COVID-19
Fake COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
More TOP STORIES News