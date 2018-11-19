Students upset as SJSU resumes classes amid poor air quality

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --San Jose State is facing criticism for opening up campus Monday after last week's closure due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County.
Thousands have signed a petition asking the administration to cancel classes leading to the Thanksgiving break.
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
San Jose State officials announced over the weekend classes would go on as scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is a faculty duty day.
Classes were cancelled last Thursday and Friday due to the poor air quality.
That was the first time they've closed the campus since the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.
Here’s a petition for #SJSU to cancel classes on Monday & Tuesday.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) November 19, 2018
Here’s SJSU’s reasoning- https://t.co/DnN1sEezO7 https://t.co/XEdpI2EEY5
"We don't make our decisions based off of other schools and other businesses. We make them off of what we feel and what our experts feel is the right thing for our community in San Jose," said SJSU Vice President of Administration and Finance, Charlie Faas.
RELATED: Doctors answer your most pressing air quality questions
The "Air Quality Index Average" on Friday was 190. On Thursday it was 191. This morning it was around 155. The air quality is improving but it's still in the unhealthy range.
SJSU student Daniel Huynh thought classes should've been cancelled this week saying, "I think it's a big inconsistency with the standard for which the administration has decided to close campus."
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
A petition was started on Change.org asking the administration to cancel classes leading to the Thanksgiving break.
More than 11,000 people have signed it.
Administrators say students always have an opportunity to make up work when they're not feeling well.
Go here for more stories, photos, and videos on the Camp Fire.