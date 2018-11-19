CAMP FIRE

Students upset as SJSU resumes classes amid poor air quality

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose State is facing criticism for opening up campus Monday after last week's closure due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose State is facing criticism for opening up campus Monday after last week's closure due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County.

Thousands have signed a petition asking the administration to cancel classes leading to the Thanksgiving break.

LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke

San Jose State officials announced over the weekend classes would go on as scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is a faculty duty day.

Classes were cancelled last Thursday and Friday due to the poor air quality.

That was the first time they've closed the campus since the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

"We don't make our decisions based off of other schools and other businesses. We make them off of what we feel and what our experts feel is the right thing for our community in San Jose," said SJSU Vice President of Administration and Finance, Charlie Faas.

RELATED: Doctors answer your most pressing air quality questions

The "Air Quality Index Average" on Friday was 190. On Thursday it was 191. This morning it was around 155. The air quality is improving but it's still in the unhealthy range.

SJSU student Daniel Huynh thought classes should've been cancelled this week saying, "I think it's a big inconsistency with the standard for which the administration has decided to close campus."

LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
A petition was started on Change.org asking the administration to cancel classes leading to the Thanksgiving break.

More than 11,000 people have signed it.

Administrators say students always have an opportunity to make up work when they're not feeling well.

Go here for more stories, photos, and videos on the Camp Fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCamp Fireeducationcollegecollege studentsair qualitywildfirecollege studentSan JoseSan Jose State University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
Camp Fire: Resources to find missing pets in Butte County
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
More Camp Fire
HEALTH & FITNESS
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Air quality improves slightly as Bay Area struggles to return to normal life
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
Crowdsourced air monitoring data showing alarming numbers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
EXCLUSIVE: Former cake decorator sues Pleasanton-based Safeway
Camp Fire: At least 77 dead, hundreds missing in Butte Co. fire
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Rain this week, unhealthy air continues
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
Anwar Holmes sentenced to 80 years for drug possession
Man sues British Airways for being seated next to obese passenger
More News