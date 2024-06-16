  • Watch Now

Teen arrested for hate crime in San Bruno after allegedly threatening man praying, police say

Sunday, June 16, 2024
SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- San Bruno police accused a juvenile of threatening a person who was praying in a shopping center parking lot on Saturday.

The victim said he was praying outside his vehicle in the parking lot on El Camino Real about 2:40 p.m. when someone approached him brandishing a knife, police said.

The victim, who identified himself as Middle Eastern/Afghan, said the person with the knife threatened to kill him and made derogatory comments about his ethnicity.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, leaving the victim uninjured. Police located the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 17-year-old who was identified by the victim.

The teen was held on accusations related to committing a hate crime, brandishing a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats, police said.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

