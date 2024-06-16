Ceres woman arrested for attempted murder in San Mateo shooting that injured 1

A 34-year-old Ceres woman was arrested on accusations of attempted murder in San Mateo on Thursday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

A 34-year-old Ceres woman was arrested on accusations of attempted murder in San Mateo on Thursday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

A 34-year-old Ceres woman was arrested on accusations of attempted murder in San Mateo on Thursday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

A 34-year-old Ceres woman was arrested on accusations of attempted murder in San Mateo on Thursday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A 34-year-old Ceres woman was arrested on accusations of attempted murder in San Mateo on Thursday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Police officers were called to the area of East Hillsdale Boulevard and Norfolk Street after receiving reports of a person shot at about 4:45 p.m. Witnesses told officers the shooting actually occurred nearby in the 1500-block of Lago Street.

Neither the reported victim of the shooting nor the alleged shooter were at the scene when officers arrived, but witnesses directed police to a nearby apartment building where the alleged shooter had fled.

RELATED: 1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting in San Mateo neighborhood, police say

Meanwhile, police received a report of a gunshot victim who was found in San Carlos. Police responded and determined the woman at that scene was the gunshot victim on Lago Street. She was taken to a trauma center for medical treatment.

The suspect, Brittany Stewart, was located in the apartment building on Lago Street. Police called in a drone unit and a SWAT team who made contact with Stewart by phone and convinced her to surrender.

Stewart was booked at San Mateo County Jail on multiple allegations related to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (650) 522-7700 or use the anonymous online tip reporting tool.