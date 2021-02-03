Tech overhaul complete at Santa Rosa clinic just in time for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5598653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's a date North Bay neighbors will never forget. Two years ago this week, a devastating wildfire tore through much of Sonoma County, destroying thousands of homes.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 2017 Tubbs Fire devastated entire neighborhoods in Santa Rosa.It also did substantial damage to the main campus of Santa Rosa Community Health.That put its medical and billing records in critical condition.An IT overhaul took 18 months and $2 million, and its exit from tech triage was just in time to take on the heavy task of tracking vaccines and scheduling inoculations for its 40,000 patients.