Tech overhaul complete at Santa Rosa clinic just in time for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 2017 Tubbs Fire devastated entire neighborhoods in Santa Rosa.

It also did substantial damage to the main campus of Santa Rosa Community Health.

That put its medical and billing records in critical condition.

An IT overhaul took 18 months and $2 million, and its exit from tech triage was just in time to take on the heavy task of tracking vaccines and scheduling inoculations for its 40,000 patients.

