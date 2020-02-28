Coronavirus

Clinical testing underway for coronavirus drug developed by Foster City company

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The spread of novel coronavirus has many people and countries on edge, looking for a drug to treat it or a vaccine to guard against it.

Trials are now underway in the U.S., China and possibly elsewhere.

One drug, an antiviral, is a product of Gilead, a company in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

The new drug remdesivir was originally developed as a treatment for Ebola and other viruses, but was given to an unknown number of patients in China with promising results.

Now, Foster City-based Gilead is moving ahead with two clinical studies to test the drug's safety and efficacy at differing dosages and durations.

No country has licensed or approved it for any use so far.

Another biotech company, Moderna, has also announced the release of a new vaccine to test on humans against coronavirus, but the key word is patience.

The FDA says the timeline to develop and approve a new drug typically is 9 1/2 to 14 years. Even when expedited, approval can take 5 1/2 to 11 years.

"To see a Phase three trial planned, designed, executed, run, analyzed in less than two years would be unusual," said biochemist Mark Schwartz. "Typically longer from complete start to complete end."

Schwartz is a biochemist who has been CEO of several biotech companies.

He says one of the challenges is finding willing test patients, including those who have not been given other drugs.

"If the spread of the disease continues to progress, the FDA may lower that concern over that if the drug shows efficacy and be willing to take patients that have been pre-treated with something else," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

The CEO of San Francisco's Kinsa, which uses artificial intelligence to track and predict the spread of flu, hopes the U.S. will look at other technologies.

While drugs are important, CEO Inder Singh said, "there also needs to be effort on protective mechanisms, detection mechanism, prediction mechanisms so we can say, 'hey, it is actually going to be bad or it's going to be worse in two weeks, or this locale's going to get hit,' or I can talk to a consumer within hours of their symptoms so we can help get them better."

The trial for Gilead's remdesivir will involve about 1,000 test patients.

With over 44,000 cases of coronavirus in China, it's possible China might expedite approval of the antiviral for its patients if early trial results show positive results and no side effects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoster citysan josevaccinescoronavirusprescription drugshealth careclinical trials
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus patient transferred to San Mateo County
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Tokyo Disneyland to close through mid-March amid coronavirus concerns
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus patient transferred to San Mateo County
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
Firefighters battling brush fire on San Bruno Mountain
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 Sunday
Show More
Crane collapses at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood
Coronavirus: First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mexico
Stocks plunge on virus fears, head for worst week since 2008
Suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
Bay Area public transit plan for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News