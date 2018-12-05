HEALTH & FITNESS

Too much sleep may lead to increased health risks, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Too much sleep may seem like an enviable problem to have, but researchers say it may not be good for you.

John Clark
Too much sleep may seem like an enviable problem to have, but researchers say it may not be good for you.

According to a global study published in the European Heart Journal, sleeping longer than the recommended six to eight hours a night for adults is associated with an increased risk of death and cardiovascular diseases.

RELATED: Eating too much healthy food has downsides, nutrition experts say

The researchers looked at data from 21 countries across seven regions. They found people who slept more than the recommended upper limit of eight hours increased their risk of major cardiovascular events like stroke or heart failure, as well as their risk of death by up to 41 percent.

The researchers said, however, that another reason for this may be that people have underlying conditions that cause them to sleep longer, and that in turn could raise their health risks.

And something else to consider before you decide to cut back on your zzz's: getting too little sleep may also increase your health troubles. The research team found people sleeping less than six hours a night were shown to have a 9 percent increased health risk compared to those who got the recommended six to eight hours per night, but the team didn't find that to be statistically significant.

Bottom line: six to eight hours of slumber per day seems optimal for adults.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsleephealthy living
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Another food recall-- is our food supply safe?
New pole dancing studio Oakland Pole And Dance now open in Adams Point
Maintaining your mental health during the holiday season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
Show More
PHOTOS: George HW Bush state funeral
Accuweather Forecast: Rain fades today
George W Bush gives emotional eulogy at father's funeral
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
More News