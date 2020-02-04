Coronavirus outbreak: UCSF caring for 2 patients diagnosed in San Benito County, officials say

The two patients from San Benito County showed worsening symptoms late Sunday night and were transferred to San Francisco Monday morning.
"It was then determined that both patients needed to be admitted to a hospital equipped for a higher level of care," said San Benito Co. Health Officer. Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.
The patients mostly remained at home, and do not pose an elevated risk to the public, according to the department.
UCSF officials say the patients are being cared for in isolation.
The virus, which presents with flu-like symptoms, is thought to have spread from animals to humans, perhaps at a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China.
Some flights to China from San Francisco have been suspended out of concerns about the outbreak.
Two other cases have been reported in Santa Clara County since Jan. 31.
You can visit CDC's website to keep updated with the latest information on coronavirus.
