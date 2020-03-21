Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Look back at 1st week of shelter-in-place across San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In an unprecedented move on March 16, six Bay Area counties decided to order a shelter in place, advising more than a million people to stay at home and avoid any non-essential travel.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

Just days later on March 20, California Gov. Gavin Newsom would order a statewide stay-at-home for more than 40 million people.

As we watched this all unfold, our daily lives changed drastically. From fewer cars on the roads to panic buying at stores across the Bay Area.

But as we moved into this new reality we came together as a society with acts of kindness that could be seen throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Watch the video above for a look back at what ABC7 News found as we covered the first week of the "shelter-in-place" order.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscowalnut creeklafayetteoaklandsan joseillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Livermore restaurant shuts down kitchen, but finds another way to serve food
100% of NY workforce must stay home; over 8,000 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Coronavirus live updates: 531 confirmed Bay Area cases, 10 deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Yosemite National Park closes to visitors
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Show More
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California
Coronavirus SF: Hotels for homeless quarantine, nurse hiring blitz, SFPD enforcement
More TOP STORIES News