Coronavirus: Look back at 1st week of shelter-in-place across San Francisco Bay Area

Just days later on March 20, California Gov. Gavin Newsom would order a statewide stay-at-home for more than 40 million people.
As we watched this all unfold, our daily lives changed drastically. From fewer cars on the roads to panic buying at stores across the Bay Area.
But as we moved into this new reality we came together as a society with acts of kindness that could be seen throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
Watch the video above for a look back at what ABC7 News found as we covered the first week of the "shelter-in-place" order.
