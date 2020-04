'We are not out of the woods': Santa Clara County's Dr. Cody lays out next steps in COVID-19 fight

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody, one of the first to sound the alarm about the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the Bay Area, gave an update on the region's fight against the virus Tuesday.Dr. Cody started her address with a message of cautious optimism, saying the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County is "somewhat stable" at 50 to 100 per day."We are not out of the woods but we're making the progress and slowing things down," she said. Dr. Cody credited the county's one-month-long shelter-in-place orders for curbing the rapid spread of the virus.That being said, Dr. Cody warned it would be a long road to fully reopening."We're still probably at the beginning of what is going to be a very long marathon here in the county, across the region and indeed across the country."Dr. Cody outlined three criteria that need to be met before moving toward reopening society and the economy: ensuring hospitals have enough capacity (including beds, staff, and personal protective equipment) to treat the virus, more widespread testing, and extensive contact tracing."We're a month in and we need to keep at it a bit longer," said Dr. Cody. "If we just lifted the shelter-in-place and went back to business, we'd be back where we were very quickly."When asked if Santa Clara County would order residents to wear masks outside their homes, as Sonoma County will do starting Friday, Dr. Cody said for now the county is strongly recommending people wear some sort of face covering. She said the county was being careful not to encourage the widespread use of medical-grade masks in order to ensure there would be enough for hospital workers. As she ended her address, Dr. Cody put on a cloth face mask and left the podium.Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce his vision for reopening California at noon Tuesday. We'll be streaming Gov. Newsom's address on abc7news.com