Heat Advisory issued for Bay Area with triple-digit weather and elevated fire danger on Tuesday

By Anser Hassan
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Late Monday afternoon, the temperature was 91 degrees in downtown Walnut Creek. It is likely to reach triple digits on Tuesday.

"Today was just a taste of it," says Chris Junsay, who spent the afternoon swimming with family at Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek. "Tomorrow we will probably find another facility with water games. And Wednesday, (a) water park."

Matt Mehle, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, predicts several days of very hot temperatures - getting close to a heat wave.

He is also concerned about the wind.

"We are also watching what is referred to as an offshore flow, which are north to northeast winds," explains Mehle. "Those northeast winds, combined with the hot and dry conditions, will definitely elevate fire weather concerns."

A 120-acre grass fire has been contained in Pittsburg on Friday after it burned dangerously close to homes, fire officials said.



Mehle says the wind will further dry out the surrounding vegetation, already dry from the drought, especially impacting areas in the higher elevations in the north and east bay.

Fire crews put out a small fire on Monday afternoon in the hills in Moraga near the high school. Fire officials expect more fires this week.

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Tuesday, along with a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There has been close to 3,000 fires so far this year in California says Carlos Alcantar, fire marshal for the city of Morgan Hill. He is also a battalion chief for CAL FIRE's Santa Clara unit.

He says most grass and wildfires are started by human activity. He is asking people to limit their outdoor activity for the next few days. If not, then to start early.

"Mowing (the lawn) or some yard work, anything that might cause a spark, to do it before 10 a.m., before the humidity is low" says Alcantar.

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Jimmy Tran lives near Heather Farm Park , but away from the hills near Mt. Diablo. But even then, he knows that the entire Bay Area is at risk.

"We are really not too concerned with fire coming into our community, but yes, we are aware that, I think there was a fire last week in Pittsburg? So, it could happen."

Last Friday, a fire broke out in Pittsburg just before 2 a.m., prompting evacuation orders.

The fire grew to over 100 acres, but fire fighters were able to keep it from spreading to homes, and residents were allowed to return home after 6 a.m.


