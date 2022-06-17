A vegetation fire has prompted evacuations in Pittsburg, Calif. early Friday morning.
The evacuation area includes homes in the area that is: north of Jacqueline Drive south of West Lealand Road east of Bailey Road and wet of San Remo Way, according to the Contra Costa County Community Warning System.
Residents are being told to go to the Safeway parking lot on Bailey Road, near Highway 4 in PIttsburg.
A vegetation fire has prompted evacuations in Pittburg
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News