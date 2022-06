Firefighters are at scene of two vegetation fires off of EB Highway 580 in the Altamont Pass. pic.twitter.com/sPyVp3OxQx — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 21, 2022

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are on the scene of two vegetation fires burning near Altamont Pass in Livermore, CAL FIRE says.The blaze is burning off Eastbound 580.It was reported just before 10a.m.