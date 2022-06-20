child left in car

5-year-old Texas boy dies after being left in hot car by mom rushing to set up party, sheriff says

By Miya Shay
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother rushing home to prepare for a birthday party in northeast Harris County left her 5-year-old son in a vehicle for two to three hours before realizing he was in there, authorities said on Monday.

The child died as a result, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The investigation into the hot car death got underway on a cul-de-sac about 3:19 p.m.



Earlier, the mother and her two children - the 5-year-old victim and an 8-year-old daughter whose birthday party was being thrown - went to a store as part of the celebration preparations, Gonzalez said.

SEE ALSO: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe this summer

In the rush of getting organized for the party, the mom and daughter got out, but the boy remained in the back, still strapped to his seat.

SEE ALSO | Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car outside Ohio Walmart
EMBED More News Videos

BODYCAM VIDEO: Police officers break window to rescue two young girls locked in a hot car outside a Walmart.



According to Gonzalez, investigators learned the son knew how to unbuckle himself and get out, to which the mother may have assumed that he did. So, she went inside to prepare for the party.

But it wasn't until two or three hours later when she called for the child that she realized where her son was, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez added that investigators believe the vehicle is a rental and that the unfamiliarity with the door safety lock may have factored into the incident.

The sheriff's office did not immediately say whether the mother will face charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentchild deathhot carchild left in cardeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD LEFT IN CAR
Driver abandons child after crashing on Milwaukee freeway: VIDEO
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after party
Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Crews responding to fire burning in San Mateo Co.
Spare the Air, Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
Forward progress of fires on I-580 in Livermore have stopped: CAL FIRE
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Show More
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Case of SF mayor's brother seeking early prison release rescheduled
Man arrested after racist graffiti found on San Leandro home
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in SF
More TOP STORIES News