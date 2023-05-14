Across the Bay Area, Saturday was a day to beat the heat. After a long wet and chilly winter and spring, a big warm-up has finally arrived.

'Back to the pool': Bay Area residents enjoy a mini-spring heatwave, stay cool while doing it

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Across the Bay Area, Saturday was a day to beat the heat. After a long wet and chilly winter and spring, a big warm-up has finally arrived.

Who knew the scheduled reopening of the Ridgeway Swim Center in Santa Rosa would happen the same day as a mini-spring heatwave, creating the perfect pool day for families?

"We're coming back to the pool. Kids are very excited," said parent Jasmine Eastland.

Eastland and her five kids were first in the water. There was a long line outside before the doors even opened.

MORE: Forecasted flooding to close campgrounds in Yosemite Valley

"Get the kids out, they've been good cooped up, great winter with the water, and we knew it wouldn't be so many people, first one in," Eastland said.

Managers say more than 300 people used the pool on Saturday.

In Healdsburg, temps were spiking towards 90 degrees at Memorial Beach on the Russian River.

"Nice cold water. We have plenty of it after the rain," said Erik Luna from Brentwood.

MORE: Heading to Russian River this weekend? Officials say beware of strong current

Sonoma County officials are warning the public the river is flowing 450% higher than last season after a wet winter.Safety precautions are needed.

"We're trying to keep the kids close to shore," Luna added.

George Zastro and his buddies were gearing up for a Kayak excursion down river. He's got a pre-launch checklist.

"We're going to stay hydrated. It's a warm day. We've got safety gear, PFD's and a fair knowledge of the river," Zastro said.

MORE: Trail camera catches adorable bear cub trio play fighting in South Lake Tahoe

In Napa County, CalFire crews responded to a small vegetation fire on Howell Mountain Road in Angwin, Saturday morning. The fire was contained to less than an acre.

Cyclists were out early for the Tour of Novato, an annual bike ride and festival raising money for local schools. Tom Harman had a simple plan to stay cool.

"The hotter it gets, the more you sweat. The more you sweat the more you want to drink water. So if you get up early enough, you're not sweating as much and you can get it done," Harman said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live