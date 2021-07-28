Bay Area Heat Wave: East Bay, North Bay and inland areas to be hit the hardest with temps in 90s

"I want to give you an update on our heat wave," said Nicco. "It's going to impact our inland, East Bay and North Bay neighborhoods -- more than anywhere else."
Nicco says drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty.
"We have a low to moderate risk of heat illness today, tomorrow and Friday," said Nicco.
Wednesday's highs include 95 in Santa Rosa and 99 in Concord.
Those temperatures are 11 to 12 degrees warmer than average, according to Nicco.
AccuWeather Forecast: heat risk next 3 days https://t.co/eEyxVmpJ8R— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) July 28, 2021
via @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/W4RVQq47WM
"While we are warmer than average elsewhere, temperatures will stay mainly in the 70s and 80s," added Nicco.
The hottest temperatures in the Bay Area are also expected to be in the North Bay and the East Bay on Thursday.
"Free air conditioning, thanks to that localized sea breeze, will keep the coast and the bay from overheating," said Nicco. "Same thing will happen Friday. "
The 90 degree heat is expected to leave the Bay Area by Friday with the exception of a few neighborhoods.
RELATED: Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Livermore is expected to reach 91. It will be 92 in Antioch.
"The biggest issues are going to be hot cars and hot pavements," said Nicco. "Remember to hydrate early and often and find some shade if you are going to be outside."
