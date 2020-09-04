LEBEC, Calif. (KGO) -- A special California doggo knows how to beat the heat! Tiffany Hughes shared video of her dog Kronos in a watering hole on a hot summer day.
"Kronos loves to splash," said Hughes.
In the video posted on Facebook, the Australian cattle dog is seen whipping up a refreshing spritz with his paws before going for a swim.
RELATED: Major heat wave coming to Bay Area for Labor Day weekend -- here's how hot it will be
Speaking to Storyful, Hughes said, "We adopted him from Arizona Cattle Dog Rescue." When Kronos is playing in the water he loves "swimming, diving in, putting his head in, and splashing," she added.
Kronos, who is partially deaf, has an Instagram page and YouTube channel that feature humorous videos.
RELATED: Labor Day weekend heat wave: Here's where you can stay cool in Santa Clara Co.
Kronos lives in Lebec where it's supposed reach triple digits this weekend, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Kronos the dog loves to go swimming, especially on a hot summer day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More