Legendary Bay Area drag performer Heklina has died, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several sources have confirmed to ABC7 News that longtime drag performer Heklina has died.

This is an undated image of legendary drag performer Heklina.

Heklina, born Stefan Grygelko, was a fixture in the drag scene in the 1990s, and co-opened SoMa's drag club, Oasis.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Friend "Peaches Christ" wrote on Twitter; "I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare," she wrote.

VIDEO: 'Golden Girls' drag show draws crowds in San Francisco

"This morning, in London, England, I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in 'Mommie Dearest' show here, and found her dead," she continued.

"Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community."

VIDEO: Legendary drag queen Heklina to end San Francisco show

Soho Theatre released a tweet writing, "Are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina's passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina's family, friends + their wider community."

Heklina has appeared several times on ABC7 and recently was on talking with anchor Reggie Aqui in 2022 about the annual "The Golden Girls Live" in San Francisco.