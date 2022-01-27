Police activity prompts lockdown in Hercules neighborhood

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are ordering a lockdown in a Hercules neighborhood Wednesday afternoon due to a law enforcement activity.

Officers say a suspect is barricaded inside a home and has shot off a few rounds. There are no reports of any injuries at the moment.

Residents in the Trees neighborhood near Redwood Road and Lupine Road are asked to stay indoors. Police are advising to lock all windows and doors for the next 4 hours and listen for further official instructions.

Residents are asked to avoid calling 911 unless reporting a life-threatening emergency.

To report suspicious activity, you can contact the Hercules Police Department at (510) 724-1111.

