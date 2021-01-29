storm damage

California storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur

The major storm that brought widespread rain and heavy amounts of snow across the state washed out part of Highway 1 on the Central California coast.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The major storm that brought widespread rain and heavy amounts of snow across the state washed out part of Highway 1 on the Central California coast.

A section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur near the San Luis Obispo County line was washed out into the ocean following debris flow, flooding and mudslides.

California Highway Patrol officers in Monterey County shared a photo of the highway on social media.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the roadway. In the meantime, the highway is closed, and drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

