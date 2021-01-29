Drone video captures aftermath of landslide that washed out part of Hwy 1 near Big Sur

RELATED: California storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur
The good news is that no one was on the road when the slide happened. That's because Caltrans and the CHP shut it down on Tuesday, before the big storm rolled through California.
A CHP officer who was patrolling this area described what he saw. "Yesterday (Thursday) around 4 p.m., I was in the area, when I noticed this section of roadway, specifically the southbound lane, had fallen off into the ocean," said Ofc. John Yearce. "I stayed in the area until I was relieved last evening. Around 6 p.m., the roadway still consisted of a northbound lane. Some time overnight, prior to 6:30 in the morning, we responded back to the scene with the assistance of Caltrans access and realized that the roadway is now gone."
The washout looks incredible, but the CHP says do not drive here to see it for yourself.
The area is shut down so Caltrans can work on repairs.
It's too early to say how long that will take.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
- How to drive safely in snow
- Tips to help you drive in dense fog
- Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes