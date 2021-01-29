storm damage

Drone video captures aftermath of landslide that washed out part of Hwy 1 near Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Drone video captured the aftermath of a landslide that took out a big chunk of Highway 1 in Monterey County near Rat Creek, about 15 miles south of Big Sur.

The good news is that no one was on the road when the slide happened. That's because Caltrans and the CHP shut it down on Tuesday, before the big storm rolled through California.

A CHP officer who was patrolling this area described what he saw. "Yesterday (Thursday) around 4 p.m., I was in the area, when I noticed this section of roadway, specifically the southbound lane, had fallen off into the ocean," said Ofc. John Yearce. "I stayed in the area until I was relieved last evening. Around 6 p.m., the roadway still consisted of a northbound lane. Some time overnight, prior to 6:30 in the morning, we responded back to the scene with the assistance of Caltrans access and realized that the roadway is now gone."

The washout looks incredible, but the CHP says do not drive here to see it for yourself.

The area is shut down so Caltrans can work on repairs.

It's too early to say how long that will take.

