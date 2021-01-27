Bay Area storm: Video captures flooding, strong winds and torrential downpours

LIVE: Track rain with Live Doppler 7
The video in the player above shows what it looked like across the region.
More than 36,000 Bay Area PG&E customers lost power overnight.
STORM TIMELINE: Here's how long torrential rain, powerful winds last in Bay Area
In San Jose, the southbound I-680 to southbound Hwy 101 connector ramp was closed after a big rig crash.
In San Francisco, the downpour caused issues for the morning commute and there was a crash on the Bay Bridge. Southbound lanes of I-80 flooded and cars had to make their way through at least a few inches of water that piled up.
