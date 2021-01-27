storm

Bay Area storm: Video captures flooding, strong winds and torrential downpours

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The strongest Bay Area storm of the season caused flooding, power outages, mudslides and more late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The video in the player above shows what it looked like across the region.

More than 36,000 Bay Area PG&E customers lost power overnight.

STORM TIMELINE: Here's how long torrential rain, powerful winds last in Bay Area

In San Jose, the southbound I-680 to southbound Hwy 101 connector ramp was closed after a big rig crash.

In San Francisco, the downpour caused issues for the morning commute and there was a crash on the Bay Bridge. Southbound lanes of I-80 flooded and cars had to make their way through at least a few inches of water that piled up.

