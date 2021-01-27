Bay Area storm: Thousands of PG&E customers lose power as strong rain, wind continues

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of Bay Area residents are without power as a strong storm continues to sweep through the region Tuesday night.
In the East Bay, there are several PG&E power outages affecting parts of Richmond, Oakland and Berkeley. The biggest of them is near the Oakland Zoo where more than 3,000 customers are without power.
In the South Bay, the largest outage is affecting more than 4,000 customers in South San Jose with no estimated time of restoration.
In the North Bay, there are several outages scattered throughout the region, the biggest affecting more than 1,000 customers in the Bodega Bay area.
PG&E says the preliminary cause of the outages is weather.
You can check PG&E's map to see the power outages where you live.
