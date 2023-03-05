Bicyclist fatally struck by car on Hwy 101 near Airport Parkway in San Jose, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night in San Jose, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 9 p.m., a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Airport Parkway and was pronounced dead.

Currently the first and second lanes are closed, CHP said, with an estimated reopening at approximately 11:15 p.m.

