Bicyclist fatally struck by car on Hwy 101 near Airport Parkway in San Jose, CHP says

Bay City News
Sunday, March 5, 2023 6:07AM
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night in San Jose, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

At approximately 9 p.m., a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Airport Parkway and was pronounced dead.

Currently the first and second lanes are closed, CHP said, with an estimated reopening at approximately 11:15 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
