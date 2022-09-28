Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

A sigalert has been issued after a crash between two cars and a big rig. It happened around 5:20 a.m. near Hoffman Lane.

The CHP has called for a hard closure of the road.

No word on when lanes will reopen or the conditions of the other drivers involved in the car crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.