San Mateo police investigating shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the parking lot of the Hillsdale Mall Wednesday evening.

The incident was first reported at around 5:34 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim in the parking lot. They say the incident did not occur inside the shopping mall.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.





Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

