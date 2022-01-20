San Mateo police investigating shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot

Police are currently on scene in a parking lot at the Hillsdale Mall investigating an incident reported at 5:34pm. There is currently no threat to the public. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/flcpSPjteL — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) January 20, 2022

We are currently investigating a shooting incident that was reported to us at 5:34p. Officers encountered a victim in the parking lot on arrival. We do know there is no threat to the public at this time and this incident DID NOT occur inside the mall. — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) January 20, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the parking lot of the Hillsdale Mall Wednesday evening.The incident was first reported at around 5:34 p.m.Officers arrived to find the victim in the parking lot. They say the incident did not occur inside the shopping mall.Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.