Holiday parties packing Bay Area restaurants despite tripledemic

Many Bay Area restaurants are booked up and packed full for the holiday season, despite COVID, flu and RSV cases surging.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's often called the most wonderful time of year, and it's certainly shaping up to be that for many Bay Area restaurants.

"We're seeing both corporate parties which rent out private dining rooms, which is really great, but also something we haven't seen in a few years which is family groups," said Amy Cleary of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

From San Francisco to the South Bay, many establishments are booked up and packed full for the holiday season.

In San Jose's San Pedro Square, we saw several holiday parties in full swing.

Business owners say it's been a gangbusters December.

"It's nice to see businesses come back, businesses enjoy their company parties. We just had one last night," said SP2 manager, Bebes Perez.

The holiday rush is coming as viral illnesses continue to surge, in what health experts are dubbing a tripledemic.

"I think the past couple of years have taught us all to worry about almost everything, but so far we're not seeing huge cancellations," Cleary said.

But despite rising cases of COVID, flu and RSV, a lot of restaurants we talked to say there's one issue that's causing them even greater stress.

That issue is the rain.

Last weekend as storms pounded the Bay Area, restaurants say they felt the hit.

"Oh it dramatically impacted us, especially with the big patio. It was just dumping all weekend," Perez said.

That's why many are hoping that, at least for the rest of this holiday season, the rain stays away and the parties keep happening.

"A lot of people I don't think wanted to come out from their house. They were comfortable at home watching Netflix or something," said Ollo Cocina manager, Maria Zertuche.

