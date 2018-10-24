NEW HUDSON, Michigan (KGO) --Flushmate is recalling 1.4 million toilet flushing systems sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores, among other locations after complaints of injuries.
The problem is with the Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
"The system can burst at or near the vessel weld seam releasing stored pressure, said the "CPSC. "This pressure can lift the tank lid and shatter the tank, posing impact and laceration hazards to consumers and property damage."
The Michigan-based company has received more than 1,400 complaints of its product bursting, resulting in about $710,000 in property damage, including 23 injury reports with one requiring foot surgery.
Flushmate is offering a free replacement.
To determine if your unit is included in the Flushmate II 501-B recall, click here or call (844) 621-7538.