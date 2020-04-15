7 On Your Side

Coronavirus; Tenant who lost job due to COVID-19 given 3 days to pay rent by landlord; eviction feared

By and Randall Yip
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Walnut Creek woman who lost her job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic told her landlord she wouldn't be able to pay this month's rent. She says the landlord responded by threatening her with eviction. An attorney tells us that eviction isn't likely to happen anytime soon, but it's still causing some anxious moments for the tenant.

Shamitha Johnson doesn't know how much longer she'll live at her Walnut Creek apartment of four years.

RELATED: Woman who lost everything in Tubbs Fire now struggling to keep her business afloat amid COVID-19 pandemic

About one month ago, she lost her job as a receptionist when the outpatient clinic she worked at switched to telephone and video visits due to COVID-19.

She wrote her landlord a letter explaining the situation.

"I'll be more than happy to pay my rent, but at this moment, I have to choose between eating food or housing," Johnson said.

The landlord sent her a three-day notice to pay the rent or move out.

The property manager at Quail Hill Apartments told 7 On Your Side it has every intention of working with Johnson, saying, "We're not somebody who will hang somebody out to dry."

RELATED: Students stuck with off-campus apartment leases after schools shut down due to coronavirus

Still, Johnson says she's suffering panic attacks.

With tears flowing down her cheeks, she said, "I have a roof over my head and I have food to eat, but I don't know how long that's going to be."

Attorney Jacqueline Ravenscroft says her firm has been contacted by dozens of tenants in similar situations as Johnson. She says these tenants have time.

"They probably can legally stay in their unit without an eviction for between six and 12 months actually," says Ravenscroft.

The Judicial Council which oversees the state court system recently ruled that no eviction or foreclosure case can proceed until 90 days after the governor lifts the current state of emergency.

Given the court's current backlog, Ravenscroft predicts it could be months before a case is heard.

TAKE ACTION: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

She called the three-day notice misleading.

"It's giving the tenant the impression the landlord has the right to file an eviction right now if the tenant doesn't pay. And that's simply not the case," she said.

This gives Johnson some hope.

"So I'm just living day by day. I'm just trying to keep calm and not panic," Johnson said.

No statistics are available on the number of eviction requests filed, but Contra Costa County courts tells us there's been no noticeable uptick since the pandemic.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwalnut creekcaliforniahealthcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirushousingcoronavirus pandemiceviction7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemicunemploymentrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Coronavirus scams multiply on every platform
Credit card thieves target online shoppers with digital skimmers during shelter-in-place order
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS launches online form for non-filers to get stimulus payments, lawmakers want to protect payments from debt collectors, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Marin County DA warns price-gougers, TSA screens all-time low number of travelers, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Live coronavirus updates: Case total in San Francisco surpasses 1,000
Gov. Newsom announces expansion of Calif.'s unemployment benefits
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Support the Bay
Show More
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Coronavirus supplies: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks
More TOP STORIES News