Society

Several injured in shooting near massive house party in LA where many seen without masks

LOS ANGELES -- Four people were injured in a shooting near a massive house party in Los Angeles on Monday where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to a reported shooting where three victims were found. Two victims are in critical condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier but the huge party just kept on going.

Views from a helicopter found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.
There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

The LAPD told the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.

Gov. Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycalifornialapdmansionpartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Vallejo couple of 35 years both die of COVID-19 11 days apart
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Coronavirus: UCSF doctor concerned about IV vitamin therapy
No mask in San Mateo County could cost you $500
Warriors GM talks Klay Thompson injury, 2020 draft -- 'With Authority'
49ers open training camp with focus on COVID-19 protocols, Kittle contract
Show More
A day in the life of a preschool in SF amid COVID-19 crisis
'Highly unlikely' Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak came from new strain, doctor says
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
This Bay Area company offers COVID-19 safety certification for businesses
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia announces his retirement
More TOP STORIES News