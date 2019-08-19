'How can you put us in danger?' Waterfront neighbors demand halt to navigation center after attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is growing fallout following the frightening attack of a woman trying to enter her home in San Francisco by a man believed to be homeless.There's a renewed new plea from waterfront residents to stop a proposed homeless navigation center from being built in their picturesque neighborhood."I have one hope, that's for the city to take action and make us feel safe," said Paneez Kosarian.Kosarian made that urgent plea alongside her neighbors Sunday.Just days ago, she was attacked by a homeless man outside her condo's lobby. The terrifying struggle was caught on surveillance video.She survived, but now joins her waterfront neighbors in calling for a halt of a 130-200 bed homeless navigation center that's being built right next door to Kosarian's high-rise complex."It's a drug problem, this is mental illness, you're putting them next door. How can you put us in danger," asked Kosarian.Following the attack, suspect James Austin Vincent was released by a judge who was criticized for the move. But the judge reconsidered after viewing video of the attack and ordered Vincent to wear a ankle monitor.Mayor London Breed told us on Friday that GPS tracking isn't enough."I think that this is clearly a man who needs help. The fact he was released without a real plan around how we're going to get him help so that he won't do it again, that's what I'm concerned about," said Mayor Breed.The mayor's office says there is no link between the creation of a navigation center and an increase in crime.That areas supervisor Matt Haney says he's outraged by the recent attack, but told ABC7 News in a statement:But some neighbors don't agree."If the city doesn't make changes to the way it operates, the shelter next door will be home to more Mr. Vincent's who pose a danger to public," said Wallace Lee from Safe Embarcadero for All.