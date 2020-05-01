Insider tips and tricks for getting on 'Wheel of Fortune'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Think you have the stuff to make it on "Wheel of Fortune"? If you have natural-born enthusiasm, strong puzzle-solving skills, and consider yourself a super fan of the show, you just might be chosen as a contestant on America's Game.
"The ideal Wheel of Fortune contestant, first and foremost, is someone who's been watching the show for a long time, so they really understand how the game is played," said Harry Friedman, executive producer of "Wheel of Fortune." "Some of our best contestants are avid readers, crossword puzzle players, and solvers."
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White told us that genuine game players make it farthest in the competition.
"You don't have to scream and yell and jump up and down. Just be yourself and guess some nice letters and solve the puzzle," said Vanna White.
"The trick is, just treat it as a fun experience and, you know, it doesn't hurt to watch a show occasionally because there are strategies involved," said Pat Sajak.
Once you've established an eagerness to play, get ready to enter an exciting audition process that could land you on the show with a shot at one million dollars.
The first audition begins at traveling Wheelmobile events. Visit a Wheelmobile in your area, and prepare to buckle up. The judges are looking for energetic personalities. If you have a special talent, don't be afraid to share it with the traveling hosts when it's your turn to take the stage.
If you aced your initial audition, congratulations! You're off to the final audition where your puzzle-solving and playing skills will be put to the test. Concentrate on gameplay and maintain a spirited attitude to impress the judges during this last round of auditions.
Did you receive a letter inviting you to a show taping? That means you made it. Now, you'll get to spin the world-famous wheel on live TV to win cash and prizes that may change your life forever.
Watch the video above to learn tips and tricks for making it on "Wheel of Fortune" with insider advice from the show's executive producer Harry Friedman, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Wheel of Fortune" judges, winners and more!
Insider tips and tricks for getting on 'Wheel of Fortune'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More