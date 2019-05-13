building a better bay area

How to keep your deliveries from being stolen

By Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Chances are you've had a package delivered to your house recently. How do you make sure it is there when you get home? We talked to the folks at RING, makers of a video doorbell about research they've done on package safety. They say one in two homeowners they surveyed received packages delivered to their home at least once a week. Unfortunately, one in five homeowners reported being the victim of package theft in the last year.

So what can you do to keep your package, the answer? Mostly common sense. Here are some simple tips you can take to make sure you are not the next victim of a porch pirate.

The easiest, schedule deliveries for a time when you know you will be home. That may not always be possible.

That is why many stores now offer to have their merchandise sent to your local store for pick up later.

If there isn't a store near you, or it is to inconvenient, have the packages delivered to your workplace if your employer allows it.

Another option is to have your packages delivered to the home of a friend or family member who you know will be home for the delivery.

The most vulnerable deliveries are those that are seen from the street. Create a place out of sight of would be thieves. Make sure your delivery person knows where it is by leaving a note directing them to the location. Keep it simple, telling them to leave it behind a gate, fence, or bush.

If you are the victim of repeated thefts, you may want to consider purchasing a security camera. RING makes one that allows you to talk to people. You could direct the delivery person to where you want the package off, or potentially scare off any would be thief.

