Why is the Bay Area so humid right now? ABC7 meteorologist Mike Nicco explains

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday marks our third day dealing with higher-than-normal humidity levels in the Bay Area. Likely, you noticed our milder nights and your body working harder to stay cool when outside.

The culprit is an area of low pressure to our northwest sitting over the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Normally, a nearly persistent area of high pressure resides there. The high pressure is responsible for our gusty northwest winds, cool ocean water due to upwelling and our marine layer with its cooling sea breeze.

The low pressure turns our weather a bit upside down. Now we have a slower southwest wind which eliminates upwelling.

Our ocean temperature warmed to 58 degrees earlier Wednesday. This wind also wipes out our marine layer and its cooling characteristics and stable weather pattern.

Some of us are dealing with areas of light rain and need to use our windshield wipers.

An area of high pressure begins to take control of our weather Thursday with a full return more summerlike weather Friday.

