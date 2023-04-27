Former SF Giants star Hunter Pence, wife Lexi launch Healthy Planet Project

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence could never sit still in his playing days. And that's still true today. Hunter and his wife, Lexi Pence, have just launched a new nonprofit Healthy Planet Project, with the support of the Giants, to create a healthier environment and cleaner neighborhoods right here in the Bay Area.

Hunter says "the support has been overwhelming. it's way better together. when we do stuff together, it's more powerful."

"The big idea is to heal the planet. Healthy Planet Project is about reducing pollution, picking up trash, planting trees, raising awareness," says the former Giants fan favorite and now broadcaster.

The Pences hope to harness the power of the community and get everyone to join them in cleanup events.

Their inaugural event was on Earth Day April 22, picking up 100 bags of trash with over 80 other people around Oracle Park. Their second event will be on Arbor Day April 28.

Hunter says, "We're thrilled to get our hands dirty. We're going to a local park in San Francisco and try to plant some trees. And we have a scientist that knows the right way to do it... you've got to make sure you're doing it right. There's a lot to learn." The Pences encourage people to sign up for the newsletter to be alerted to future cleanup events.

The Pences have supported a variety of causes, but creating a healthier environment has always been a priority for them. During the pandemic, they could be sometimes be found planting trees. And every day, they do little things to make their neighborhood cleaner. "Hunter and I like to pick up 3 pieces of trash a day. We just pick it up and put it in the trash," says Lexi.

Hunter Pence is also staying busy with the Giants, commentating for nearly two dozen away games this season. He believes the team will surprise a lot of people with its pitching staff and improved defense. The couple is also busy supporting charities through collaborations with their coffee and lifestyle company, Pineapple Labs.

With so many passion projects here, the Pence's roots in San Francisco are deeper than ever. "San Francisco can't get rid of us yet," says Lexi.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.