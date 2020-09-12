Weather

Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast, expected to become hurricane by late Monday as it moves over Gulf of Mexico

The peak of hurricane season is upon us and the tropics are as active as ever.

Sept. 11 was one of the most active points in the annual hurricane season. This year's hurricane season is on pace to be the most active of all time, so it's no wonder that the tropics remain very busy.

The National Hurricane Center now says seven tropical waves have formed in the Atlantic storm basin.

According to a 2 p.m. NHC update, Tropical Depression 19 has formed into Tropical Storm Sally. Sally is traveling west at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The system is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by late Monday as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico.

Sally is the earliest "S" storm in recorded history.



Tropical Depression 19 formed near the Bahamas Friday afternoon.



Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.



Next up is Tropical Storm Paulette with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Paulette is moving northwest at 16 mph.

Paulette is expected approach Bermuda as a hurricane on Sunday or Monday.

After hitting Bermuda, the storm is expected to turn north and stay away from the United States. Swells from Paulette are expected to impact parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States.



Rene is currently a tropical depression out in the Atlantic Ocean moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

What happens when we run out of letters of the alphabet for hurricane names?
EMBED More News Videos

It turns out the list starts over, with the Greek Alphabet. We'll look at the first six names on that list:



The west coast of Africa is busy; there are two tropical waves developing near the continent.

One tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

The other wave off Africa's coast has a 30 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours but a 60 percent chance through the next five days.

The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Teddy, meaning there are only three more letters in the alphabet for storm names this year (Teddy, Vicky, Wilfred). Here's what happens if we run out of names.

The last time that happened was 2005--which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California Monday
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
AccuWeather Forecast: Smoky conditions continue this weekend
Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
Show More
AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Animals showing breathing problems as air quality worsens
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
Prosecutor looking into the origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns
More TOP STORIES News