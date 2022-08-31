All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Richmond blocked after deadly accident, CHP says

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Sig Alert has been issued Wednesday for Interstate 80 in Richmond after all eastbound lanes have been blocked following a deadly accident, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was first reported near Hilltop Dr. around 2:49 a.m.

The eastbound lanes closed around 3:09 a.m., the CHP said.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or use the San Pablo Ave. exit, according to ABC7 traffic reporter Sue Hall.

There is no estimated time of eastbound lanes reopening.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

