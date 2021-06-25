San Mateo Co. Sheriff seizes 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, $1M in cash

Investigation led to the seizure of approximately 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and approximately $1 Million in cash.https://t.co/nR64hqcqtX— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 25, 2021
Authorities arrested Jennifer Nguyen, 54, of San Jose and Sam San, 61, of San Francisco in connection to the sale and possession of illegal fireworks.
Search warrants were served this week in San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties as part of the investigation.
Fireworks are illegal in San Mateo County and authorities warn of fines up to $1,000.
To report fireworks in San Mateo County, residents are asked to call (650) 363-4911.
