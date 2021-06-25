San Mateo Co. Sheriff seizes 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, $1M in cash

By Kayla Galloway
Sheriff: 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, $1M seized in Bay Area

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities seized about 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and $1 million in cash after a months-long investigation across several Bay Area counties, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced this week.



Authorities arrested Jennifer Nguyen, 54, of San Jose and Sam San, 61, of San Francisco in connection to the sale and possession of illegal fireworks.

Search warrants were served this week in San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties as part of the investigation.

Fireworks are illegal in San Mateo County and authorities warn of fines up to $1,000.

To report fireworks in San Mateo County, residents are asked to call (650) 363-4911.

VIDEO: Unfavorable conditions raising fears of fireworks igniting fires in Bay Area before July 4th
East Bay officials passed a new fireworks ordinance that now holds property owners and vessel owners responsible if fireworks are found on their property. Fines start at $100 and go up.

