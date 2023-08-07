Hundreds of marchers from across the Bay Area are braving warm weather and long distances this weekend, all in the name of immigration reform.

From North and South Bays, hundreds march to SF for immigration reform

Undocumented residents and their allies are taking part in two marches, logging a combined 90 miles over three-days. One walk is from Petaluma to San Francisco, the other from San Jose.

A group of advocates from San Jose were down the Peninsula on foot -- not easy in the hot summer sun.

"We're going through a lot, but nothing compared to all my brothers and sisters going through every day without a green card and social security," said Misrayn Mendoza from Amigos De Guadalupe.

Undocumented immigrants and their allies took part in the long walk to demand congressional action on a pathway to permanent residency for millions of migrants stuck in legal limbo nationwide.

"The fact they pay into all of our government taxes and community but can't use benefits is unjust," said advocate Stephanie Jayne.

In the North Bay, marchers were passing through San Rafael after starting their trek Saturday in Petaluma.

This group is calling for reform. Specifically, they want Congress to pass H.R. 1511, also known as the "Registry Bill," which would allow approximately 8 million undocumented people currently living in the U.S. to apply for legal permanent residency.

"People should have a safety net when there is a pandemic or wildfires. That's why we are walking for three days, so Democrats and Republicans will see the urgency of passing the Registry Bill," said Rebecca Salcedo from Northern California Coalition for Immigration Reform.

Both marches will converge at the Federal Building in San Francisco for a rally Monday afternoon.

"We hope everyone can hear us. Hopefully it's not just 150 people. I hope 1,000 people show up and support us," Mendoza said.

After the marches, advocates plan more action this summer calling immigration reform offering a path to citizenship.

