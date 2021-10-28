Protesters rally in support of In-N-Out after East Bay location closed due to health order violation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11144824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indoor dining at the San Francisco location was shut down after it was cited for not checking customer's vaccination status.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- Rallies were held outside at least two East Bay In-N-Out Burger locations in support of the California chain.This comes after Contra Costa County fined three In-N-Out Burger restaurants and closed the Pleasant Hill location for allowing indoor dining but not checking for proof of vaccination."Stand up and stop these mandates!" yelled Patricia Beebe.Beebe was one of around a dozen protesters rallying outside the In-N-Out in San Ramon, one of three Contra Costa County locations that have been fined for allowing indoor dining, but not checking for proof of vaccination.The group spoke in favor of the chain that has previously said, "We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.""These mandates, this pandemic, and this vaccine, it's just become a giant excuse for the government to control more people's lives, encroach on more people's liberties," said Spencer Von Glahn."I have all my vaccines leading up to this but if I'm not okay with putting this in my body that's not something that should be forced upon me," said 13-year-old Ashleigh Elizabeth Maple.But doctors we talked with say that COVID is still here and mandating restaurants to check for proof of vaccination does make for a safer indoor environment."We do know from studies that it is 20 times riskier to acquire COVID or transmit COVID indoors compared to outdoors. We also know that eating, in particular, is a good way to acquire COVID," said UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.Governor Gavin Newsom even addressed the issue but did not take a side."I encourage everyone to take public health orders seriously and I support companies that support our state. I appreciate that they are a head quartered California based company," said Newsom.Tuesday the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out was closed for multiple complaints of not checking for proof of vaccination. It has since reopened but indoor dining there and here in San Ramon remain closed.Honks could be heard Wednesday in support of those rallying outside In-N-Out who are now encouraging others to eat here."I actually don't eat hamburgers much but I will eat there to support them," says Beebe.We did reach out to In-N-Out Burger to get their take on all the rallies and the reopening of their Pleasant Hill location but have yet to hear back.