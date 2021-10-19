'We fiercely disagree': SF In-N-Out sends strong message against COVID vaccine mandate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11145905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fuddruckers in Concord has been hit with a $250 for not checking for proof of vaccination.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Representatives of a popular burger chain are defiant after having their only San Francisco location being briefly shut down by the Department for Public Health.In-N-Out at Fisherman's Wharf is back open, but only for take out.The restaurant was ordered to cease all operations last Thursday after health inspectors found workers repeatedly failed to verify that customers who were eating inside were vaccinated.They reopened the next day for takeout only.In-N-Out sent ABC7 News a statement, saying in part that they "refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.""We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper, and offensive," the statement continued.The San Francisco Department of Public Health responded, "Vaccination is particularly important in a public indoor setting where groups of people are gathering and removing their masks, factors that make it easier for the virus to spread... This is why San Francisco requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining."The In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill was also cited, twice, for violating Contra Costa County's indoor dining health order.