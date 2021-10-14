'The city has been very reckless': 120 SFPD officers could lose their jobs over vaccine mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One hundred-twenty San Francisco police officers could lose their job if they don't show proof of vaccination by 11:59 Wednesday night. That includes 80 patrol officers here in the city."It's going to affect every district station in the city," says San Francisco Police Officers Association vice president Tracy McCray. She is describing what she believes will happen if the city of San Francisco goes through with their vaccine mandate for city employees by terminating the 120 officers who haven't gotten the vaccine."So you're not going to have the level of officers out there answering calls for service," says McCray who continued by saying, "Unfortunately we're going to lose some very good, gifted, very smart, intelligent, young officers."San Francisco police officers have until 11:59 Wednesday night to show proof of vaccination or proof that they have received at least one shot. Those individuals then have until November 12 to be fully vaccinated.Mayor London Breed has been vocal about the importance of the employee vaccination mandate."I had to think about our workforce, I had to think about the public, and what I was subjecting the public to, and it was important for me to make sure that we set an example with our workforce," she said back in June.ABC7 News reached out out to the city Wednesday night to see if any exceptions or exemptions will be made, but have yet to hear back.Those with the Black Employment Alliance believe this move will disproportionally affect many minority families who already have a distrust of the vaccine."I think the city has been very reckless and irresponsible in the way in which it handled the vaccination mandate from the beginning," says Dante King with Black Employment Alliance.The P-O-A says so far no exemptions have been granted to officers for religious or medical reasons. They want those granted and daily COVID tests to be accepted."We've been out there with a lot of other city employees, Day 1 frontline, still trying to do our job and you can't give us a little bit, a little give and pull, I just think it's really unfair," says McCray.