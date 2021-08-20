SF recommends suspension without pay for first responders who don't report vaccine status

RELATED: SF businesses prepare for indoor vaccine mandates to take effect
San Francisco police officers, firefighters, and sheriff's office deputies are feeling the pressure to get vaccinated. The city now recommending that eight officers, seven firefighters, and two deputies be suspended without pay for not reporting their vaccination status.
That news comes in light of additional San Francisco restrictions that all of us will face come Friday.
Proof of vaccination will be required at indoor businesses like bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms, and museums like the Exploratorium.
"We believe that the momentum is in the direction of requiring vaccinations, you won't be able to go to a restaurant. Why should you come to the Exploratorium and have a different set of rules?" says the CFO of the Exploratorium Laura Zander.
Most museum patrons like the idea.
"I'm okay with it because I'm vaccinated and I'm also pregnant," says Monica Mendiola.
"I think more people would want to go indoors if they knew everyone inside was vaccinated," says Alexis Wallace.
Others, like Anthony and Nadine Merrow, who are vaccinated say it's not about whether it's the right thing to do, it's about being forced to do it.
"If you want to take that chance it's on you and I don't think the government or city or whoever should force it upon you and say you can't go somewhere because you're not vaccinated," says Anthony Merrow, who is visiting the city with his wife from Georgia.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the issue Thursday.
"The goal is not to punish people, the whole point is education, and to make sure everyone does their part," said Breed.
As for those officers, deputies, and firefighters who haven't shown proof of vaccination, it's left up to department heads on whether they should be suspended.
The city says they could eventually lose their jobs.
