Sheriff: Search underway for 2 inmates who escaped from Contra Costa Co. jail

CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County sheriff's officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton Sunday.

The sheriff's office says the two men escaped from the facility on 12000 Marsh Creek Road.

The first inmate is 33 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office says both inmates are wearing all white or all yellow. Residents are advised to lock their homes and vehicles. Do not attempt to contact the inmates.

Report any suspicious subjects to sheriff's office dispatch at 925-646-2441.

