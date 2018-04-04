YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Investigators continue digging into YouTube shooting suspect's background

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators continue digging into YouTube shooting suspect's background (1 of 10)

Investigators continue digging into YouTube shooting suspect's background

Investigators continue to look into whether the shooter was motivated by YouTube's policy changes that may have affected her income. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Investigators continue to look into whether the shooter was motivated by YouTube's policy changes that may have affected her income.

Aghdam's social media accounts and websites have all been taken down. Her personal website, YouTube channels, Facebook page, Instagram page, and Twitter account are all gone from public view, although investigators are pouring over them for clues into her motive for the shooting.

RELATED: What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam

"I'm being discriminated and I'm being filtered on YouTube and I'm not the only one," Aghdam said in one of her videos.

Aghdam rallied against YouTube policy changes that have made it harder for video creators with smaller followings to make money.

In February, YouTube demonetized channels with fewer than 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time.

Although Aghdam's main English channel had more than 5,000 subscribers, many of her videos were demonetized. She also complained that YouTube hid some of her videos from people under the age of 18, citing inappropriate content.
RELATED: Officials identify YouTube shooter as Nasim Aghdam

Venture Capitalist Paul Holland explains how these rules serve to maintain YouTube's community standards.

"They were put in place because YouTube, unlike what people think about it, they think it's a user-generated video site. It's really a large advertising network," Holland said. "And these advertisers need trust and safety."

Meantime, Youtube has just sent out its first tweet since the shooting. It says: "Dear YouTube Community, As you know, yesterday was an incredibly difficult day for our teams in San Bruno and around the world. Thank you so much for your concern and support. All of us working here at YouTube are very grateful for this amazing community."

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingsecuritysocial mediaSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
Shooter visited YouTube campus day before shooting
Report: YouTube employees routinely get threats
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
FULL VIDEO: Body cam footage of police encounter with YouTube shooter
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News