spare the air

Bay Area gearing up for a smog-filled summer -- and your mask won't protect you

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area expecting smoggy, smoky summer - and a mask won't help

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you think the sky has been looking a little hazy recently, you're right. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District declared a Spare the Air Day Monday because of unhealthy smog, and they expect to be doing that much more often in the months to come.

The number of Spare the Air alerts issued has doubled every year since 2018, and experts expect this year could be even worse.

In 2020, there were 52 Spare the Air alerts. There were 26 the year before. There were fewer cars on the road for much of the year, due to stay-at-home orders. However, late summer wildfires spewed smoke into the air for weeks, causing orange skies and dangerous breathing conditions.

RELATED: New study warns of racial disparity in Bay Area air pollution's impact on childhood asthma

During a Spare the Air Alert, people are advised to stay indoors, especially elderly people and those with respiratory illnesses. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District says if you have to go outside on one of these days, only an N95 mask will protect you from wildfire smoke.

Unfortunately, no mask will protect you from the smog, which is produced by harmful car emissions.

The Air District also recommends buying a HEPA air filter for your home.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscocalifornia wildfiresface maskpollutionair qualitywildfirespare the airsmoke
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPARE THE AIR
No Spare the Air alert in effect in Bay Area
Here are the Bay Area 'hot spots' for poor air quality today
Air Quality Advisory extended through Thursday for Bay Area
Smoky skies, hot temps play active role for the holiday weekend
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News