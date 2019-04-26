Isaiah Peoples worried about job before 'intentional' Sunnyvale crash

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Isaiah Peoples' brother, Joshua, told the I-Team's Dan Noyes that he was under intense pressure at his job as an auditor for the Department of Defense in the East Bay, and that he was nearing the end of a probationary period.Joshua Peoples said, "Somebody he was working with was giving him problems, that's what he was telling my mom."Dan Noyes asked, "Like a boss or coworker?"Joshua Peoples answered, "Yeah, I think like one of his superiors."Sunnyvale Police revealed today that Isaiah Peoples had picked up food and was delivering it to his bible study class, when he hit the eight cyclists and pedestrians.The I-Team obtained Peoples' military records under the Freedom of Information Act, showing he served with the Army 445th Civil Affairs Battalion during 2005 and 2006 in Iraq.His family tells Dan Noyes he changed after his tour suffering PTSD, and that he was treated at the Sacramento VA.Officials there would not confirm that, citing HIPPA regulations.