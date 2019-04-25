Sunnyvale police say suspect in 'deliberate' crash has no remorse

By Anser Hassan
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Chief Phan Ngo with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety says the alleged driver in Tuesday night's accident has "not shown any remorse."

RELATED: Here's what we know about Isaiah Peoples and the Sunnyvale car crash on El Camino

The driver has been identified as 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples of Sunnyvale.

At a Thursday morning press conference, police say Peoples' was taking food to his Bible study group when he plowed through the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road, hitting eight people. Police are calling it a deliberate act.

Chief Ngo says the seven of the victims remain in serious condition. The eighth victim, a 13-year-old girl, is in critical condition.

RELATED: Family of Sunnyvale crash suspect says he was troubled vet with PTSD

According to Chief Ngo, witness statements have played a big part in their investigation.

Peoples, who grew up in the East Bay and lives in Sunnyvale, is auditor at the Department of Defense in the finance department.

Chief Ngo says they obtained a search warrant to go thorough Peoples' computer, which will take several days to analyze. Ngo went on to say that they didn't find anything alarming on his social media, however, they did find an inoperable shot gun in Peoples' car. The chief says

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras, and their families

Peoples has no criminal record.

Isaiah's family describes him as a devout Christians with a clean record, who doesn't drink alcohol or illegal drugs. They say Isaiah is an Iraq War veteran, who may be suffering from PTSD.

Peoples is currently in Santa Clara County Jail. His first court appearance will be Friday morning. He faces eight counts of attempted murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalepedestrian struckfbipedestrian injuredaccidentinvestigationpolicecrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Sunnyvale Car Crash: Here's what we know
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
Family of Sunnyvale crash suspect says he was troubled vet with PTSD
Former roommate of Sunnyvale crash suspect speaks out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News